 
Caracas,
Tuesday
December 26,2017
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Chelsea Beats Brighton 2-0; Man United Salvages Draw with Burnley

LONDON – Premier League defending champions Chelsea defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on Tuesday, but Manchester United needed a goal in stoppage time to avoid a home loss to Burnley.

After a scoreless first half, Alvaro Morata put Chelsea 1-0 ahead in the first minute of the second half. Marcos Alonso scored the second goal in the 60th minute to secure the 2-0 home win for the Blues.

With 42 points from 20 matches, Chelsea is third, five points ahead of fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur, which clobbered Southampton 5-2 in Tuesday’s early match.

Down 2-0 to Burnley at halftime, Man United had to battle back to salvage a point from the match at Old Trafford. Jesse Lingard got both goals for the hosts, cutting the lead in half with a strike in the 53rd minute and netting the equalizer in stoppage time.

United remains second with 43 points, a dozen fewer than its crosstown rival Manchester City, which will be away to Newcastle United on Wednesday. Burnley, one of this season’s surprise teams, sits seventh with 33 points.

Watford, which started Tuesday having lost eight of its last 11 matches, got a much-needed home win over Leicester City, which led 1-0 before Molla Wague equalized for the hosts in the final minute of the first half and Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel conceded an own goal in the 65th minute.

Bournemouth got a point after drawing 3-3 at home against West Ham United in a relegation duel.

Stoke City managed a 1-1 away draw against Huddersfield Town, while West Bromwich Albion and Everton finished 0-0 on Merseyside.
 

