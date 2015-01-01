HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Analysts Expect Brazil’s Economy to Finish 2017 with Nearly 1% Growth



BRASILIA – Private sector analysts expect Brazil’s economy to finish this year with 0.98 percent growth, the Central Bank said on Tuesday.



The gross domestic product (GDP) estimate comes from the Boletin Focus, a weekly Central Bank survey of analysts from about 100 private financial institutions on the state of the national economy.



The private sector economists’ estimate is just shy of the 1.1 percent GDP growth projected by the government.



Private sector analysts surveyed by the Central Bank expect the economy to grow 2.68 percent in 2018, a figure that is below the government’s projection of 3 percent.



Brazil’s economy is slowly recovering after contracting 3.8 percent in 2015, the worst performance in 25 years, and 3.6 percent last year, marking the first time since 1931 that GDP fell for two consecutive years.



