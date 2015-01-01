 
Caracas,
Tuesday
December 26,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Peru

Fujimori Says He’s Grateful for Presidential Pardon, Apologizes to Peru

LIMA – Former President Alberto Fujimori, sentenced in 2005 to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity, thanked on Monday the current head of state, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who pardoned him, and apologized for having “disappointed” some Peruvians.

“I am aware that my administration’s actions were well received by some, but I acknowledge that they disappointed other people,” the 79-year-old Fujimori said in a message videotaped at the medical facility where he was admitted on Friday.

“To them, I ask forgiveness from my heart,” Fujimori said.

Fujimori, who governed Peru from 1990-2000, said in the message, which was posted on his Facebook page, that the pardon surprised him.

“It shocked me, and I am feeling extremely joyous but also regretful,” Fujimori said.

Kuczynski granted Fujimori a blanket pardon that also covers all pending sentences and prosecutions.

“This obliges me, in this new phase, to support his (Kuczynski’s) call for reconciliation,” Fujimori said.

The pardon was met with protests as leftist political parties repudiated Kuczynski’s decision, which was made public only three days after the president avoided removal from office by Congress following an investigation of his links to a corruption case involving Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Kuczynski escaped removal from office due to the abstention by 10 lawmakers led by Fujimori’s youngest son, Kenki, who had earlier asked the president to pardon his father.

The elder Fujimori was convicted of direct responsibility in the 1991 killings of 25 people in the Barrios Altos district and the 1992 La Cantuta massacre carried out by the Colina paramilitary group.

Fujimori was also found guilty in the kidnappings of a journalist and a businessman in 1992.

A medical board certified that Fujimori, who has a heart condition and high blood pressure, is dealing with the effects of six operations for tongue cancer and has a lumbar hernia.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved