

Egypt Executes 15 Militants over 2013 Deadly Attack in Sinai



CAIRO – Egypt executed on Tuesday 15 militants charged with killing nine members of the security forces in a 2013 attack in the country’s northeast, a government official told EFE.



The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said 11 convicts were hanged at the Burj al-Arab prison – located 55 kilometers (34 miles) southwest of Alexandria – while four others were executed at the Wadi al-Natrun prison, some 120 km to the west of Cairo.



All of the prisoners were convicted of killing eight soldiers and an officer during an attack on a military checkpoint in the city of al-Arish, capital of the North Sinai region.



A military court had sentenced the 15 men to death in June 2015 and an appeals court upheld the ruling on Nov. 13 this year, according to local media.



In June 2014, the International Federation for Human Rights condemned what it said was an “alarming increase” in the use of capital punishment in Egypt and urged authorities to abolish the death penalty.



Egyptian security forces are engaged in an ongoing operation against the Islamic State terror organization’s affiliate in the Sinai Peninsula.



