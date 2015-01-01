

At Least 10 Killed in Arab Coalition Bombing of Market in Yemen



SANA’A – At least 10 people were killed and dozens wounded when a popular market was bombed by the Saudi Arabia-led coalition in the southwestern Yemeni province of Taiz, medical officials told EFE on Tuesday.



The officials said the death toll could rise as there were several dismembered corpses in the market, located in the municipality of al-Taaziya in the east of Taiz.



Taiz is located about 250 kilometers (156 miles) southwest of the Yemeni capital Sana’a.



On Monday, at least 32 people, including women and children, were killed in airstrikes launched by the Arab coalition near the Yemeni capital and in the provinces of Hodeidah and Damar.



Yemen has since 2015 been mired in a civil war between forces loyal to President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, backed by the Arab coalition, and Houthi rebels who control Sana’a.



