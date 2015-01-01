 
Caracas,
Tuesday
December 26,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Indian Forces Kill Militant Commander in Kashmir

NEW DELHI – A Kashmiri separatist militant accused by Indian authorities of being a divisional commander of the militant group Jaish-e Mohammed was killed on Tuesday after a gunfight with Indian security forces, police sources reported.

In a statement, police in India-administered Kashmir said that a joint operation with the paramilitary group Central Reserve Police Force led to a fierce gun battle with militants in which JeM commander Noor Mohammed Tantray was killed.

JeM seeks the accession of Kashmir to Pakistan and has been accused of carrying out many attacks in the region and other parts of India.

Police said the death of Noor was a significant breakthrough.

He was arrested in 2003 and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2011 for collaborating with JeM militants, but got parole in 2015.

The statement said that Noor went underground in July 2017 and soon became a key commander for JeM, coordinating attacks in many places.

Indian authorities had alleged that Noor was the architect of an attack carried out in October on a military base close to an airport in Kashmir, in which a soldier and two militants were killed.

Noor was also wanted by authorities in relation to a series of attacks in south and central Kashmir.

Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, Kashmir is the only Muslim-majority region in India.

Pakistan has claimed full sovereignty over the area since the partition of the subcontinent in 1947 and independence from the British Empire.

India accuses Pakistan of sponsoring militants operating on Indian territory in an attempt to bolster the Kashmiri separatist movement.

The two nations have waged several wars and minor conflicts over Kashmir, which is one of the most militarized regions in the world.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved