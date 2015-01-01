

Bangladeshi Blogger Arrested for Anti-Islamic Facebook Post



DHAKA – A Bangladeshi blogger accused of posting a message on Facebook allegedly offensive of Islam and the Prophet Muhammad had been arrested by the police, official sources informed EFE on Tuesday.



Immigration authorities detained the writer and youtuber identified as Asaduzzaman Noor, alias “Asad Noor,” at Dhaka airport while he was trying to leave the country on Monday, according to Ezaz Shafi of the airport police.



“He had an open case in Amtoli area in Barguna district under the Information and Communication Technology Act. Today we handed him to a cyber tribunal,” said a source.



Barguna police superintendent Bijoy Bosak confirmed that the case against Noor had been filed in January after the accused published a Facebook message considered blasphemous, and since then there has been an arrest warrant pending against him.



Residents of Barguna carried out demonstrations in January following the publication of the post – of which details have not been provided – according to Amtali police spokesperson Amirul Islam, who said that the accused had been on the run since the beginning of the year.



Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority country, witnessed a spate of Islamist attacks between 2013-2016 targeting members of religious minorities, foreigners, homosexual activists, thinkers and secular bloggers critical of fundamentalism.



Almost 90 percent of the 160 million inhabitants of Bangladesh are Muslims, who have traditionally been moderate.



