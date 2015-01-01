 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Taiwan Says Chinese Military Drills Represent Threat

TAIPEI – The Defense Ministry of Taiwan said that frequent Chinese military drills close to the island were an enormous threat to its security, in an annual report published on Tuesday.

The Taiwanese army said this week that China had carried out at least 20 drills with warplanes around Taiwan and Japan, 10 of which were after the 19th Congress of the Communist Party of China in October.

Taiwan’s Defense Minister, Feng Shih-kuan, said in the report that the growing frequency of the exercise has created an enormous threat to security in the Taiwan Strait.

President Tsai Ing-wen said last week that the increasing number of drills was affecting regional stability.

The annual defense report stressed Taiwan’s preparedness to defend the island in the event of a Chinese attack amid growing tensions with China after Tsai, from the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, came to power in May 2016.

Last week, China carried out drills with fighter jets close to Taiwan for three consecutive days.

The report urges “multiple deterrence” and “asymmetric warfare” against the military power of China.

The report said Taiwan could not compete with China’s military budget or its arms development, highlighting that Taiwan deploys 210,000 soldiers compared to China’s two million.

Support of the United States is key for Taiwan to deter China, although the island has developed the weapons program, apart from a cyber army command with 1,000 members, according to the defense sources.

Experts are divided over the possibility of an actual Chinese attack.

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and has threatened to attack the island if it makes a formal declaration of independence.

Taiwan maintains the position that it is a sovereign and independent country under the official name of the “Republic of China” and that it does not need to make a declaration of independence.
 

