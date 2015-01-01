

China Releases First Green Development Index



BEIJING – China’s National Bureau of Statistics released on Tuesday the first annual green development index, a ranking of its provinces and regions according to the local economies’ growth and the environmental indicators.



The Beijing municipality was ranked at the top, based on data from 2016 and despite its smog problems, in the first edition of the index, followed by the southeastern provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang in the second and third places respectively.



The autonomous regions of Tibet and Xinjiang – where pollution levels are less than the developed eastern parts – figured at the bottom of the rankings.



The index is based on 56 variables, including energy consumption, carbon dioxide emissions, air quality as well as conventional indicators such as per capita income and research and development spending.



“The annual evaluation guides all regions to push forward green development and implement ecological civilization construction,” said Ning Jizhe, director of the NBS.



The index uses data obtained by the National Development and Reform Commission – the state agency for economic planning – the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China and the Ministry of Environmental Protection.



Along with the green index the NBS released a survey based on people’s satisfaction over the environmental condition in their region which shows reversing result as Tibet tops the chart and Beijing was at the bottom 30th position.



