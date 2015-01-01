HOME | Mexico

Quake Rattles Nerves in Mexico



MEXICO CITY – Authorities said they had no reports of casualties or damage Monday after a magnitude-5 earthquake struck Mexico’s Pacific coast, but with the memory of the quake that battered this capital three months ago fresh in everyone’s mind, people poured out of buildings when they heard the sirens.



The quake occurred at 2:23 pm (2023 GMT) and its epicenter was located 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) east of the resort city of Acapulco, Mexico’s National Seismological Service said.



Emergency protocols were activated in response to the earthquake, President Enrique Peña Nieto said on Twitter.



“Civil Protection tells me that its duration was very short and it was felt mainly in (the southern state of) Guerrero and in some parts of Mexico City. So far, we have no reports of damage,” the president tweeted.



Guerrero Gov. Luis Felipe Puente issued a similar message via Twitter.



Earthquake sirens sounded throughout the capital and people heeded the warnings, evacuating buildings.



With offices closed and many residents having left town for the Christmas holiday, the numbers gathered on streets and sidewalks were comparatively small.



Though there were no signs of panic, the sirens evoked the Sept. 19 temblor that killed 369 people in central and southern Mexico, including 228 in Mexico City.



