 
Caracas,
Tuesday
December 26,2017
 
  HOME | Mexico

Suspect in Mexican Reporter’s Murder Arrested

MEXICO CITY – A man suspected of planning the murder of Mexican reporter Miroslava Breach was arrested in a police operation on Monday, Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral said.

“Today, we captured Juan Carlos Moreno Ochoa, (alias) Larry, the intellectual author of the murder of journalist Miroslava Breach Velducea,” the governor said in a Twitter post.

Federal Police officers made the arrest following an investigation by Chihuahua state prosecutors working with the National Security and Investigations Center (CISEN), Corral said.

Moreno was arrested in Sonora state, which borders Chihuahua, in the early hours of Christmas Day, Government Secretary Miguel Angel Osorio said.

Breach was shot dead on March 23 as she drove away from her house in Chihuahua City, the capital of the like-named state.

The 54-year-old Breach, who covered politics and security issues, was a correspondent for the Mexico City daily La Jornada for more than 15 years and publisher of El Norte de Juarez.

Last week, officials said that the suspected gunman, Ramon Andres Zavala, was murdered in Los Alamos, a city in Sonora, and his body was dumped into a ravine.

Mexico, where 12 reporters have been murdered so far this year, is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.
 

