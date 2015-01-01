 
Caracas,
Tuesday
December 26,2017
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Argentina

Argentine Navy Tries to Determine If 3 Objects Found at Sea Are from Lost Sub

BUENOS AIRES – The Argentine navy is trying to determine whether three objects found at sea are from the submarine ARA San Juan, which disappeared last month with 44 crewmen aboard, officials said Monday.

The objects were found on Sunday and early Monday at different depths.

Remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) will be used to examine the objects when the weather clears, the navy said in a statement.

Winds gusting up to 74 kph (46 mph) and strong waves are expected on Monday in the area where the objects were located, forcing officials to delay the ROV deployment.

The Panther Plus, a Russian ROV aboard the navy ship ARA Islas Malvinas, detected one of the objects.

The other two objects were found by the destroyer ARA Sarandi, the navy said.

The Yantar, a Russian oceanographic ship, is expected to rejoin the search operation on Monday, the navy said.

The ARA Puerto Argentino and the American oceanographic ship Atlantis are also participating in the search for the missing submarine.

The ARA San Juan, a TR-1700-class submarine built in Germany, last made contact with the navy command on Nov. 15 while traveling from the southern port of Ushuaia to its base in Mar del Plata, near Buenos Aires.

Ships from several countries have been searching for the submarine, but no trace of the missing vessel has been found.
 

