 
Caracas,
Tuesday
December 26,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

Caracas Bridges Are Home to Growing Numbers of Venezuela’s Poor

CARACAS – The severe economic and social crisis in Venezuela has changed the look of the capital, not only because of the people rummaging for food in the trash but also for the many who find shelter under the city’s bridges, some already inhabited by longtime residents.

In a trip around Caracas, EFE found some 30 people living under a bridge on the east side, almost all from the same family, and who hang around nearby traffic lights begging for food or whatever the drivers can give them.

“We’re here because we spent four years in a shelter where we were taken after a flood swept our house away... they don’t give us work, nor a home, and now not even food,” said Andy, 32, a father of three children under 4 years old, and who, together with his wife, 23, has been living under that bridge for several months.

Andy and his family live there together with brothers and sisters, cousins, nieces and nephews, neighbors and others in the same condition.

“I don’t want them to give me stuff, I know how to work, I’m a construction worker,” he said.

Less than a kilometer away, beside the bridge in Los Ruices, in what should be a green zone but now serves as a city dump, are the self-styled “recyclers,” who say they have been living in the area since 2011, though at that time there weren’t so many of them.

Four were on the job when EFE visited, but they said that in all there are some 40 in the group, without counting their puppy Massacre.

The four come from Valles del Tuy, 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Caracas, where there’s no work to be found, and where the youngest of the group, Jesus Mirabal, 17, said that the “boss” of the area, a criminal recently gunned down by police, had forbidden him from returning there.

At age 17 he already has a son, which is why, he said, he has to work in a place like this, where he might find “dollars, gold, necklaces, rings” and make some 400,000 bolivars a week ($120 at the official rate of exchange or $3.50 at the black market rate), much more than the monthly minimum wage recently increased by the Nicolas Maduro government to 177,507 bolivars ($53 at the official rate or just $1.50 at the black market rate).

Meanwhile, living under another bridge located in downtown Caracas is Monica Ceballos, 30, a transsexual with HIV who identifies herself as a “supporter of the government” of Nicolas Maduro, even though she criticizes him for promising aid but “nothing happens.”
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved