HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid Ends 2017 Atop UEFA Rankings



MADRID – Real Madrid is set to finish 2017 in the top spot of the club table established by UEFA, the governing body of European soccer.



The rankings are based on results over the last five years.



Real Madrid, which has hoisted the Champions League trophy three times in the last five years, claimed first place with 148,000 points, ahead of archrival and current La Liga leader Barcelona (126,000 points).



Bayern Munich was third with 125,000 points, followed by Atletico Madrid with 122,000.



Turning to Europe’s respective national teams, Germany – the 2014 World Cup champions – head the list with 40,747 points, followed by Portugal, Belgium and Spain.



UEFA Club Rankings:



Real Madrid (Spain) 148,000



Barcelona (Spain) 126,000



Bayern Munich (Germany) 125,000



Atletico Madrid (Spain) 122,000



Juventus (Italy) 120,000



Paris Saint-Germain (France) 109,000



Sevilla (Spain) 108,000



Manchester City (England) 97,000



Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 95,000



Benfica (Portugal) 95,000

UEFA National Team Rankings:



Germany 40,747



Portugal 38,655



Belgium 38,123



Spain 37,311



France 36,617



England 36,231



Switzerland 34,986



Italy 34,426



Poland 32,982



Iceland 31,155

MADRID – Real Madrid is set to finish 2017 in the top spot of the club table established by UEFA, the governing body of European soccer.The rankings are based on results over the last five years.Real Madrid, which has hoisted the Champions League trophy three times in the last five years, claimed first place with 148,000 points, ahead of archrival and current La Liga leader Barcelona (126,000 points).Bayern Munich was third with 125,000 points, followed by Atletico Madrid with 122,000.Turning to Europe’s respective national teams, Germany – the 2014 World Cup champions – head the list with 40,747 points, followed by Portugal, Belgium and Spain. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

