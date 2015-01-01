|
MADRID – Real Madrid is set to finish 2017 in the top spot of the club table established by UEFA, the governing body of European soccer.
The rankings are based on results over the last five years.
Real Madrid, which has hoisted the Champions League trophy three times in the last five years, claimed first place with 148,000 points, ahead of archrival and current La Liga leader Barcelona (126,000 points).
Bayern Munich was third with 125,000 points, followed by Atletico Madrid with 122,000.
Turning to Europe’s respective national teams, Germany – the 2014 World Cup champions – head the list with 40,747 points, followed by Portugal, Belgium and Spain.UEFA Club Rankings:
UEFA National Team Rankings:
- Real Madrid (Spain) 148,000
- Barcelona (Spain) 126,000
- Bayern Munich (Germany) 125,000
- Atletico Madrid (Spain) 122,000
- Juventus (Italy) 120,000
- Paris Saint-Germain (France) 109,000
- Sevilla (Spain) 108,000
- Manchester City (England) 97,000
- Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 95,000
- Benfica (Portugal) 95,000
- Germany 40,747
- Portugal 38,655
- Belgium 38,123
- Spain 37,311
- France 36,617
- England 36,231
- Switzerland 34,986
- Italy 34,426
- Poland 32,982
- Iceland 31,155