

32 Killed in Saudi Coalition Airstrikes in Yemen



SANA’A – At least 32 people, including women and children, were killed on Monday in airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led Arab coalition near the Yemeni capital and in the provinces of al-Hudaydah and Damar.



Eleven died in the town of Aser, near Sana’a, eyewitnesses told EFE.



The bombs destroyed a house located behind the town’s Egyptian Cemetery, killing nine people inside as well as two passers-by, according to the witnesses.



Al Masira television, controlled by Houthi rebels, reported that nine people were killed in two airstrikes that targeted a bus in al-Jerahi, a town in the western province of al-Hudaydah.



The attack took place near the area of Hais, a battleground between the rebels and forces fighting on behalf of deposed Saudi-backed President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.



Saba news agency, which is also in rebel hands, said that eight other civilians perished when bombs fell on a farm in al-Hudaydah.



Four people were killed and 55 others wounded in airstrikes at a customs headquarters in Damar province, Saba reported.



