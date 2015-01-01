 
Caracas,
Tuesday
December 26,2017
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Soccer Star Neymar Celebrates Christmas with Family in Brazil

SAO PAULO – Soccer star Neymar, who is on vacation from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until early January, spent Christmas Eve with his family in Santos, a coastal city in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state.

“Family, Merry Christmas,” Neymar said in an Instagram post.

The former Barcelona star, who joined PSG earlier this year, posted several photos of himself wearing a Santa Claus hat with his mother, Nadine Gonçalves, father, Neymar Senior, and little sister, Rafaella.

The PSG and Brazilian national team star arrived home on Saturday and plans to welcome 2018 in Brazil on New Year’s Eve before heading back to Paris and returning to action.

After arriving in Brazil, Neymar went straight to a charity function organized by midfielder Nenê and actor Caio Castro in Jundiai, a city in the interior of Sao Paulo state, to fight hunger.

On Saturday night, the PSG star attended a birthday party for friend and surfer Gabriel Medina that was also attended by Nenê and Lucas Lima, who will be playing for Palmeiras next season.

Neymar paid a visit to his favorite tattoo artists before joining his family for a big Christmas Eve celebration.

The soccer star added a couple of new designs to his collection of body art.

Earlier this month, Neymar had to leave PSG and fly home to deal with an undisclosed “family matter” that the press reported involved the 21-year-old Rafaella.
 

