Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World

Man Rams Car into German Social Democrats’ HQ in Apparent Suicide Attempt

BERLIN – A man crashed his fuel-laden car into the national headquarters of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, an incident the city’s police described as a likely suicide attempt early on Monday.

The driver was slightly injured and taken to a hospital, where he was questioned by police, whom he told his intention was to end his own life.

“Around midnight, a man crashed into the entrance area of the SPD party headquarters at the Willy-Brandt-Haus in the Kreuzberg district,” Berlin police said on their official Twitter account. “No one was injured except the driver.”

A can filled with gas, as well as bottles containing other flammable liquids, were found inside the vehicle, which prompted Berlin’s regional criminal office to take over the investigation due to the possibility of it being a failed terror attack.

The crash resulted in a fire inside the car that was brought under control by first responders.

The reason for the driver choosing the SPD headquarters has yet to be determined, police said.

“Last night, a car crashed into our central headquarters and material that can be used to start fires was found at the site,” said SPD leader Martin Schulz. “We don’t know much more than that, but I’m glad that none of our workers has suffered any injuries.”

The man allegedly told police he had previously placed gas canisters in front of the headquarters of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling Christian Democratic Union.

A security guard at the CDU offices said he had seen an unidentified person leave a suspicious backpack – which was later found to contain combustible material – next to the building.
 

