Israel Welcomes Guatemala’s Decision to Relocate Embassy to Jerusalem

JERUSALEM – Israel welcomed on Monday Guatemala’s decision to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, following the United States president’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital earlier this month.

Guatemala was the first country to follow in the wake of Donald Trump’s decision, which also included a plan to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“Thank you, Guatemala, for your important decision to move your Embassy to Jerusalem! Wonderful news and true friendship!” Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon posted on Twitter.

On Sunday night, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said in a post on his official Facebook account that he had talked with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the “excellent relations” between both nations.

“One of the most important topics was the return of the embassy of Guatemala to Jerusalem,” he added.

Additionally, Israel’s deputy minister for diplomacy, Michael Oren, thanked the Guatemalan people for their “courage.”

“Viva Guatemala! It takes courage for a superpower to stand up for justice and recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal capital. But it takes even more – immense guts – for a small nation to do that. People of Guatemala, the people of Israel will never forget your support and bravery,” he said.

In addition to the US and Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Togo, and Israel were among only nine countries supporting the status of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital in a vote at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday.

A non-binding resolution condemning Trump’s decision passed the General Assembly by a vote of 128-9, with 35 abstentions, while a score of countries skipped the session.
 

