Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 7 Dead in Attack on Intelligence Agency in Kabul

KABUL – At least seven people were killed and one wounded on Monday in a suicide attack in Kabul, near an office of Afghanistan’s main intelligence agency.

The attacker, who was on foot, triggered the bomb attached to his vest at around 8:00 am local time (0330 GMT), near an office of the National Directorate of Security in the Shashdarken neighborhood in Kabul, Nasrat Rahimi, spokesperson of the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs, told EFE.

At least seven people were killed, including the attacker, and one was wounded, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, Ismail Kawsi, told EFE.

Rahimi said that no group has yet claimed the attack and security forces have cordoned off the area.

The attack on NDS came a week after three militants attacked the agency’s training center in Kabul, injuring two soldiers.

The attackers were killed after five hours of fighting.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State through news agency Amaq, linked to the group.

The Afghan capital has faced many severe attacks this year.

In November, at least 17 people, including 8 policemen, were killed and 18 were injured in a suicide attack outside a hotel in northeastern Kabul.

In May, the city witnessed the worst attack in the country since 2001 when a truck laden with explosives killed 150 people and injured more than 300.

Since the end of the NATO’s combat mission in January 2015, the government has been steadily losing ground to insurgents and now controls only 57 percent of the country, according to the US Special Inspector General for Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR).
 

