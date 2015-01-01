 
Caracas,
Monday
December 25,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

South Korea Culled 201,000 Birds to Prevent Bird Flu Outbreak

SEOUL – South Korean authorities have culled some 201,000 birds in the southwestern region of the country to contain the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza that broke out on its poultry farms.

The Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency of South Korea has slaughtered some 201,000 birds between Nov. 18-Dec. 22, after the H5N6 strain was found in four different farms in Jeongeup, Gochang and Yeongam, reported the South Korean agency Yonhap.

South Korea has already tightened its control over the southwest region’s farms in early December as they are the country’s biggest producer of poultry products.

The APQA already culled another 76,000 birds in early December at five farms in the area after detecting another breakout.

The South Korean Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Kim Yung-rok, has called for measures to disinfect every farm to stop the spread of the virus.

Highly pathogenic avian influenzas, commonly known as bird flu are viruses that cause serious illness in birds and result in high mortality rates, according to the World Health Organization.

In 2016, South Korea culled over 30 million birds to contain the worst outbreak of bird flu in the country’s history.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved