Kuczynski’s Pardon Is Betrayal, Fujimori’s Victims Say



LIMA – Relatives of the victims and the disappeared by the armed forces during the administration of former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori described on Sunday the pardon granted by the current president to Fujimori as “betrayal.”



Gisela Ortiz, sister of one of the victims in the La Cantuta Massacre in 1992, which constituted crimes against humanity committed by the covert military group Colina for which Fujimori was convicted, accused President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski of robbing the victim’s tranquility and the right to justice.



In a message posted on Twitter, Ortiz said that it is an unmerited pardon and regretful that the president granted it on Christmas Eve.



“We haven’t had Christmas for 25 years, and there are painful absences,” Ortiz wrote.



For her part, the congresswoman from the left-wing party New Peru, Indira Huilca, whose father Pedro Huilca was murdered in 1992 apparently by the Colina group, accused Kuczynski of betraying justice, democracy and the victims.



“History does not forgive, Mr. President. You said that it is difficult for us to recover democracy. It is also difficult to obtain sentences against the dictator. The pardon goes against Peruvian justice and international law,” Huilca said.



The 29-year-old legislator said that the victims from the Fujimori administration have been fighting hard for 25 years “against the criminal, because it is for a top cause,” and anticipated that they will continue fighting against impunity.



Kuczynski signed the pardon for Fujimori, 79, only three days after he narrowly survived an impeachment vote by Congress, thanks to the 10 votes from Fujimori’s party, led by Kenji Fujimori, son of the former president, who had called on several occasions for a pardon for his father.



The pardon was granted for humanitarian reasons, supposedly because Fujimori is suffering from a “progressive, degenerative and incurable disease” and is at risk of aggravation due to prison conditions, according to a statement from the Presidency of Peru.



Former President Fujimori (1990-2000) was sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison for his responsibility in the massacres of 25 people in 1991 and 1992, perpetrated by the undercover military group Colina, and the kidnapping of a journalist and a businessman in 1992.



