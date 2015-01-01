 
Caracas,
Monday
December 25,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Central America

President Morales to Move Guatemalan Embassy to Jerusalem

GUATEMALA – Guatemala’s President Jimmy Morales announced on Sunday his decision to transfer the Guatemalan embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Morales made the announcement a few days after Guatemala joined with the United States and other nations in recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“Dear people of Guatemala, today I spoke with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, we talked about the excellent relations we have had as nations since Guatemala supported the creation of the State of Israel,” the president said on his Facebook account.

He stressed that one of the most important issues to address was “the return of the Guatemalan Embassy to Jerusalem.”

“I have given instructions to the Chancellor to initiate the respective coordination,” the President said, referring to the transfer of his diplomatic mission to the holy city.

The president earlier said that recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is “the correct route” and that Israel is an “ally of Guatemala and we must support it.”

Morales added that “we are absolutely certain that it is the right route,” although only nine countries voted in support of the decision at the United Nations.

In addition to the US and Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Togo, and Israel were among the nine countries supporting the status of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

Morales added that during the 70 years of diplomatic relations with Israel, he has always considered Israel an ally whom it must support.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved