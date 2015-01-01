HOME | Central America

President Morales to Move Guatemalan Embassy to Jerusalem



GUATEMALA – Guatemala’s President Jimmy Morales announced on Sunday his decision to transfer the Guatemalan embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



Morales made the announcement a few days after Guatemala joined with the United States and other nations in recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



“Dear people of Guatemala, today I spoke with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, we talked about the excellent relations we have had as nations since Guatemala supported the creation of the State of Israel,” the president said on his Facebook account.



He stressed that one of the most important issues to address was “the return of the Guatemalan Embassy to Jerusalem.”



“I have given instructions to the Chancellor to initiate the respective coordination,” the President said, referring to the transfer of his diplomatic mission to the holy city.



The president earlier said that recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is “the correct route” and that Israel is an “ally of Guatemala and we must support it.”



Morales added that “we are absolutely certain that it is the right route,” although only nine countries voted in support of the decision at the United Nations.



In addition to the US and Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Togo, and Israel were among the nine countries supporting the status of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.



Morales added that during the 70 years of diplomatic relations with Israel, he has always considered Israel an ally whom it must support.



