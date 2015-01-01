HOME | Argentina

Object Found in Ocean Not from Missing Sub, Argentine Navy Says



BUENOS AIRES – The object found this weekend in the Atlantic Ocean is not from the ARA San Juan, the submarine that disappeared last month with 44 crewmen aboard, the Argentine navy said on Sunday.



The destroyer ARA Sarandi searched the area where the object, which is half a drum from a ship that sank many years ago, was found on Saturday.



The Panther Plus, a remote-controlled Russian vessel, made contact with the object and alerted the navy.



The navy plans to investigate another object detected in the ocean if the weather allows.



The ARA San Juan, a TR-1700-class submarine built in Germany, last made contact with the navy command on Nov. 15 while traveling from the southern port of Ushuaia to its base in Mar del Plata, near Buenos Aires.



Ships from several countries searched for the submarine, but no trace of the missing vessel has been found.



BUENOS AIRES – The object found this weekend in the Atlantic Ocean is not from the ARA San Juan, the submarine that disappeared last month with 44 crewmen aboard, the Argentine navy said on Sunday.The destroyer ARA Sarandi searched the area where the object, which is half a drum from a ship that sank many years ago, was found on Saturday.The Panther Plus, a remote-controlled Russian vessel, made contact with the object and alerted the navy.The navy plans to investigate another object detected in the ocean if the weather allows.The ARA San Juan, a TR-1700-class submarine built in Germany, last made contact with the navy command on Nov. 15 while traveling from the southern port of Ushuaia to its base in Mar del Plata, near Buenos Aires.Ships from several countries searched for the submarine, but no trace of the missing vessel has been found. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

