Residents Enjoy a Turn on the Ice in Mexico City’s Largest Plaza



MEXICO CITY – The Zocalo, Mexico City’s largest public square, has once again been transformed into a giant ice skating rink for Christmas, giving thousands of visitors a day an opportunity to take a cool break.



“We’re the only environmentally certified ice rink (in Mexico). All the water and energy used are recycled under the Kyoto Protocol,” Mariana Aveces, the rink’s operations coordinator, told EFE.



The Mexico City ice skating rink, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, offers free admission.



The facility, Mexico’s largest ice skating rink at 4,000 sq. meters (43,000 sq. feet), is handicapped accessible.



Visitors, who have access to more than 2,350 pairs of skates and over 1,500 helmets, are limited to one 45-minute skating session.



An average of 10,000 people per day have been visiting the rink, but that number is expected to rise as Christmas vacations start, the Mexico City Social Communications Secretariat said.



