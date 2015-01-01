HOME | Mexico

Mexico Registers over 23,000 Murders in 11 Months



MEXICO CITY – Mexico is on track to finish 2017 with the highest murder rate in two decades, the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Safety System (SESNP) said in its monthly report.



A total of 23,101 murders were registered in the first 11 months of this year, the highest number in 20 years and surpassing the 22,409 tallied during the January-November period in 2011.



The figure was up 11 percent from the 18,724 murders registered in the first 11 months of 2016.



The most violent states are Guerrero, with 190 murders; Baja California, with 178 murders; Mexico state, with 172 murders; Veracruz, with 138 murders; and Chihuahua, with 137 murders, the report said.



The majority of Mexico’s 32 states have experienced a spike in violence this year.



While 2011 is still the most violent year on record, with 19.37 homicides per 100,000 people, 2017 is on track to end with a homicide rate of 18.70 per 100,000 inhabitants.



Mexico has been plagued by a wave of drug-related violence as rival cartels battle for control of turf and smuggling routes into the United States.



