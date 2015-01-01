 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Mexico

Mexico Registers over 23,000 Murders in 11 Months

MEXICO CITY – Mexico is on track to finish 2017 with the highest murder rate in two decades, the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Safety System (SESNP) said in its monthly report.

A total of 23,101 murders were registered in the first 11 months of this year, the highest number in 20 years and surpassing the 22,409 tallied during the January-November period in 2011.

The figure was up 11 percent from the 18,724 murders registered in the first 11 months of 2016.

The most violent states are Guerrero, with 190 murders; Baja California, with 178 murders; Mexico state, with 172 murders; Veracruz, with 138 murders; and Chihuahua, with 137 murders, the report said.

The majority of Mexico’s 32 states have experienced a spike in violence this year.

While 2011 is still the most violent year on record, with 19.37 homicides per 100,000 people, 2017 is on track to end with a homicide rate of 18.70 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Mexico has been plagued by a wave of drug-related violence as rival cartels battle for control of turf and smuggling routes into the United States.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved