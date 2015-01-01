HOME | World (Click here for more)

Palestinian Teen Dies from Wounds in Clashes with Israeli Army in Gaza



GAZA – A 19-year-old Palestinian succumbed on Sunday to a gunshot wound suffered two weeks ago in clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border, during demonstrations against the United States’ decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



Gaza’s Health Ministry spokesman, Ashraf al-Qidra, explained in a brief statement that the youth, Mohamed Sami al-Dahdouh, had died in Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip after being wounded Dec. 8.



The teenage demonstrator was shot in the neck, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.



Al-Dahdouh’s passing raises the number of Palestinian fatalities to 15 since Dec. 6, following US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital that day.



According to Gaza’s ministry of health, 12 people had been shot dead by Israeli forces, two militants from the Islamic Jihad Movement were killed as they prepared to launch a projectile toward Israel and one woman died of a heart attack suffered during an Israeli army raid on her house in the West Bank.



During the protests following Trump’s decision, Palestinian youths lobbed stones and Molotov cocktails at Israeli forces, which responded with tear gas, rubber-coated steel bullets and stun grenades to disperse demonstrators, according to the Israeli army.



Palestinians see East Jerusalem, which was seized by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War, as the capital of their future state, and the 1993 Oslo Accords signed between Israel and the Palestinians mandated that the city’s final status be settled by negotiations.



GAZA – A 19-year-old Palestinian succumbed on Sunday to a gunshot wound suffered two weeks ago in clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border, during demonstrations against the United States’ decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.Gaza’s Health Ministry spokesman, Ashraf al-Qidra, explained in a brief statement that the youth, Mohamed Sami al-Dahdouh, had died in Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip after being wounded Dec. 8.The teenage demonstrator was shot in the neck, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.Al-Dahdouh’s passing raises the number of Palestinian fatalities to 15 since Dec. 6, following US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital that day.According to Gaza’s ministry of health, 12 people had been shot dead by Israeli forces, two militants from the Islamic Jihad Movement were killed as they prepared to launch a projectile toward Israel and one woman died of a heart attack suffered during an Israeli army raid on her house in the West Bank.During the protests following Trump’s decision, Palestinian youths lobbed stones and Molotov cocktails at Israeli forces, which responded with tear gas, rubber-coated steel bullets and stun grenades to disperse demonstrators, according to the Israeli army.Palestinians see East Jerusalem, which was seized by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War, as the capital of their future state, and the 1993 Oslo Accords signed between Israel and the Palestinians mandated that the city’s final status be settled by negotiations. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

