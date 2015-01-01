 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Palestinian Teen Dies from Wounds in Clashes with Israeli Army in Gaza

GAZA – A 19-year-old Palestinian succumbed on Sunday to a gunshot wound suffered two weeks ago in clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border, during demonstrations against the United States’ decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Gaza’s Health Ministry spokesman, Ashraf al-Qidra, explained in a brief statement that the youth, Mohamed Sami al-Dahdouh, had died in Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip after being wounded Dec. 8.

The teenage demonstrator was shot in the neck, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Al-Dahdouh’s passing raises the number of Palestinian fatalities to 15 since Dec. 6, following US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital that day.

According to Gaza’s ministry of health, 12 people had been shot dead by Israeli forces, two militants from the Islamic Jihad Movement were killed as they prepared to launch a projectile toward Israel and one woman died of a heart attack suffered during an Israeli army raid on her house in the West Bank.

During the protests following Trump’s decision, Palestinian youths lobbed stones and Molotov cocktails at Israeli forces, which responded with tear gas, rubber-coated steel bullets and stun grenades to disperse demonstrators, according to the Israeli army.

Palestinians see East Jerusalem, which was seized by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War, as the capital of their future state, and the 1993 Oslo Accords signed between Israel and the Palestinians mandated that the city’s final status be settled by negotiations.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved