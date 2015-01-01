 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

British PM Pays Tribute to Emergency Services in Christmas Message

LONDON – In her traditional Christmas message, the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Theresa May lauded on Sunday members of the country’s emergency services who aided the victims of terror attacks and other tragedies over the past year and called for unity.

May – the daughter of a vicar – also said Britons should take pride in the UK’s “Christian heritage” and its shared values of love, service and compassion.

She thanked “the heroes in our emergency services, whose courage and dedication so inspired the nation in response to tragedy at Grenfell Tower and the abhorrent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London.”

In contrast to her 2016 Christmas message, this time the Conservative leader avoided any mention of Brexit – the UK’s looming withdrawal from the European Union that is currently being negotiated – although she did ask citizens to “come together confident and united in the values we share.”

May also said that in the UK, everyone could practice their faith “free from question or fear.”

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, said in his own message that people should take time to think about those who were “cut off and lonely” or living in war-torn regions.

He called on Britons to “show them you care,” adding that the UK was a “compassionate nation.”

“And abroad we think of those living in nations like Yemen, Syria and Libya in fear of bombs and bullets, of injury and death,” Corbyn said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved