Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Roadside Mine Kills 7, Injures 3 in Southern Afghanistan

KABUL – At least seven people died and three were injured after their vehicle stepped on a roadside mine on Sunday in the province of Helmand in southwestern Afghanistan, an official told EFE.

Omar Zawak, the spokesperson of the governor of Helmand, said that the event took place at dawn in the region of Treekh Nawar and that insurgents in the province were responsible for the blast.

The Taliban control or influence over at least nine of the 14 districts of Helmand, although no group has yet claimed responsibility.

Helmand, considered to be one of the opium capitals of the world, is one of the least safe provinces in the country.

Since the end of the NATO’s combat mission in January 2015, Kabul has been steadily losing ground to insurgents and now controls only 57 percent of the country, according to the US Special General Inspector for Reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR).
 

