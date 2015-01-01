HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid President Says 2017 Was Club’s Best Year with Regard to Titles



MADRID – Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Sunday that, with regard to the number of titles won, 2017 had been the best year in the Spanish club’s 115-year history.



Perez made his remarks in the traditional Christmas message, just one day after Real Madrid was defeated 3-0 by La Liga leader Barcelona in El Clasico.



“2017 is a year that we Madridistas will never forget. It was a year in which the football team won La Duodecima and lifted five titles in total,” he said, according to Real Madrid’s official website.



Real Madrid won its 12th trophy in the UEFA Champions League, the 33rd La Liga title, the European Super Cup, the Spanish Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.



Perez stressed that these trophies were claimed by the club as “a result of everyone’s togetherness and the values that represent Real Madrid.”



“We Madridistas are proud of our team and coach, Zinedine Zidane. They are part of Real Madrid’s legend and legacy,” he added.



Real Madrid is now in the fourth position in the La Liga table with 31 points, 14 points behind unbeaten leader Barcelona.



