One Dead, 36 People Missing after Mall Fire in Southern Philippines



DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A mall fire in the southern Philippines city of Davao on the island of Mindanao has left 36 people missing and at least one dead on Sunday, the Philippine News Agency reported.



One burned body was recovered from the fourth floor of the mall on Sunday and the other 36 are feared dead.



The fire broke out Saturday morning at the New City Commercial Center Mall and trapped 37 people in a call center inside the shopping facility, whom rescuers were still searching for Sunday.



After the fire started Saturday, numerous firefighters and police officers were on the scene of the blaze, an epa journalist reported.



One side of the mall was on fire while the front was engulfed with smoke, and debris on the ground blocked firefighters’ access to the shopping center.



Philippine President and former mayor of Davao City, Rodrigo Duterte, visited the city on Sunday to comfort relatives of victims of the disaster.



The blaze comes as the Philippines mourns the deaths of about 200 people who perished in the floods and mudslides brought by Cyclone Vinta which plowed across the southern island of Mindanao on Saturday.



