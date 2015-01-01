

World’s Largest Amphibious Aircraft Takes Off for Maiden Flight in China



BEIJING – The world’s largest amphibious aircraft, the AG600, took off on Sunday in the city of Zhuhai in southern China in what was its maiden flight, China’s official news agency Xinhua reported.



The aircraft, which is also China’s first large sized home-grown amphibious aircraft, took off at 9:39 from the Jinwan Civil Aviation Airport, which hosts the annual China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition.



Developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the aircraft is 39.6 meters (130 feet) long and has a 38.8-meter wingspan, dimensions similar to those of a Boeing 737, and has a maximum take-off weight of 53.5 tons.



The aircraft has been designed chiefly for rescue missions at sea and firefighting.



