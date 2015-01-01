

Trump Lambastes FBI No. 2 McCabe upon Learning He Will Retire



WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Saturday attacked FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe shortly after the latter announced that he will retire early in the spring, accusing him of showing favoritism towards former Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton.



“How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?” tweeted Trump.



“FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!” the president added in a subsequent tweet.



Trump, who is on his first full day of the Christmas vacation at his exclusive Mar-a-Lago club and resort playing golf with friends, took to his favorite social network once again when the news was published by The Washington Post that McCabe would step down in a few months.



McCabe is the current No. 2 official at the FBI and was the right-hand man of former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump and with whom he headed the investigation into the alleged improper use by Clinton of a private e-mail server to do some of her public business while she served as secretary of state.



He became acting FBI director after Trump fired Comey.



Trump, however, has harshly attacked the FBI in recent months, claiming that the Bureau’s reputation is “in tatters.”



The Post, citing “people familiar with the matter,” reported that McCabe intends to step down in the spring as soon as he becomes eligible for his full pension, which occurs in early March.



An FBI spokeswoman, however, refused to comment to reporters on the matter.



McCabe’s wife Jill ran for a Virginia state senate seat in 2015 but did not receive $700,000 in donations from Clinton.



Donations did come, however, from the Virginia Democratic Party and a political action committee close to former Democratic state Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a friend of former President Bill Clinton and his wife, before McCabe was promoted to deputy FBI director, when he took a supervisory role in the Clinton e-mail probe.



Comey at first was backed by Trump, especially in November 2016 when he announced a few days before the presidential election that he was reopening an investigation he had closed in July into Clinton’s e-mail usage.



However, relations between the two men became fraught when Comey decided to investigate the relationship between Trump’s campaign and Russia, leading the president to fire Comey abruptly.



