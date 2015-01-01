 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | USA

Trump Begins Yearend Vacation at Florida Golf Resort

MIAMI – President Donald Trump began his yearend vacation on the weekend at his exclusive golf club and resort in West Palm Beach, traveling to South Florida on Friday to spend the Christmas and New Year’s holidays with his family.

According to the pool reporters accompanying him, the president arrived on Saturday shortly after 9 am at the Trump International Golf Club, where he is expected to spend a good part of the day amid warm temperatures and clear skies.

A White House spokesperson confirmed that the president played golf on Saturday with PGD champs Jim Herman, Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas, as well as the latter’s father, adding that Trump had no “public events” scheduled for the remainder of the day.

Trump landed, along with his wife Melania and their son Barron, on Friday afternoon at Palm Beach International Airport, from where they were taken by car to the Mar-a-Lago club on the Palm Beach coast and where they will spend their first Christmas since moving into the White House.

The president, fresh from notching his first legislative victory in Washington – the passage by the Republican-controlled Congress of his tax reform bill this past week – also spent the 2016 Christmas holiday as president-elect at Mar-a-Lago, some 100 kilometers (about 60 miles) north of Miami.

Trump on Friday hailed the approval of the tax reform bill and backed Congressmen Ron DeSantis, who is expected to formally announce his candidacy for Florida governor.

“Congressman Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader, Yale and then Harvard Law, who would make a GREAT Governor of Florida. He loves our Country and is a true FIGHTER!” Trump tweeted.

The online media outlet Politico on Friday afternoon reported that Trump met at Mar-a-Lago with Republican senatorial aspirant for Arizona Kelli Ward, whom the mogul is also supporting.

On Friday afternoon, upon his arrival in Palm Beach, the president greeted a group of Jewish supporters who expressed to him their thanks for commuting the prison sentence of Sholom Rubashkin, a top executive for the biggest US meatpacking plant convicted in 2009 for money laundering.

According to a report by CNN on Friday, Trump has spent 106 days of his presidency visiting the numerous properties he owns.

He was at Mar-a-Lago on 34 of those days, that location being his favorite leisure spot during the months of January, February and March, according to CNN.
 

