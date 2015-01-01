HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

Venezuela Declares Persona Non Grata Brazil Ambassador, Canadian Diplomat



CARACAS – The Brazilian ambassador to Venezuela, Ruy Pereira, and the Canadian charge d’affaires, Craib Kowalik, will each be declared persona non grata in the Caribbean nation by the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), Speaker Delcy Rodriguez said in a statement to the media.



“Within the sphere of responsibilities of the ANC, which is justly sovereign in our electoral system, we have decided to declare persona non grata the charge d’affaires of Canada and to declare persona non grata the ambassador of Brazil.



Rodriguez said that in the case of Brazil, the ambassador’s expulsion will remain in effect “until that country restores the constitutional continuity which was in fact broken by the government” of the South American country when Delcy Rodriguez was impeached for suspected irregularities in managing the budget, and which the Maduro government considers a “coup d’etat.”



In the case of Canada, the decision was taken for its “permanent, insistent and vulgar interference in Venezuela’s internal matters.”



Canada and Brazil were two of the countries that in mid-August expressed their support for Venezuela’s National Assembly legislature, with its opposition majority, and their objection to the establishment of the ANC, run solely by the ruling party and not recognized by the opposition or a number of other countries.



In October, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza sent a note of protest to the Canadian Embassy in Caracas because of the North American country’s “permanent and systematic interference” in Venezuela.



This Friday, the Maduro government accused Canada of trying to “undermine” the dialogue that it is maintaining with the opposition in the Dominican Republic, and described as a “new threat” the meeting of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Canadian representatives, during which they talked about the situation in Venezuela.



Meanwhile the Brazilian government said Saturday that if the decision to declare its ambassador to Venezuela persona non grata is confirmed, it will apply “the corresponding measures of reciprocity,” and criticized the “authoritarian nature” of the Nicolas Maduro government.



