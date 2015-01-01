 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Latin America (Click here for more)

Colorado Party Candidate to Open Debate on Constitutional Reform in Paraguay

ASUNCION – The presidential candidate in Paraguay for the ruling Colorado Party, Mario Abdo Benitez, will begin a debate on constitutional reform if he wins voters’ support in the April 2018 general elections.

“I believe the debate on constitutional reform is necessary, but it must have a large consensus, because if not it loses moral and political authority,” Abdo Benitez said in an interview with EFE.

The senator said the reform, which would be formulated by a National Constituent Convention, would deal with the possibility of presidential reelection, banned by the current constitution, but as a secondary matter.

“Without a National Constituent Assembly where the great debate is to decide the length of the presidential term, the decision on reelection is of little importance. There are other matters much more important, like the reform of the judiciary and depoliticizing the justice system...” he said.

The senator noted that his program is based on judicial reform in order to create an independent justice system “capable of rooting out impunity and corruption.”

“Maybe I won’t make many friends (with judicial reform), but my friends will be Paraguay’s 6 million people,” he said.

If he becomes president, he also hopes his term in office will be remembered for “an educational reform in Paraguay,” with greater investment in technology and creating a better careers for teachers through training, more respect for their work, and the possibility of retiring with dignity.

To finance the investments of his potential government, Abdo Benitez said he favored “expanding the base of contributors” and making changes in the system so that “people lose their usual interest in avoiding paying their taxes” because “it will be cheaper to pay” and remain within the law.

Before beginning his official run for the presidency, his work now is to unify the Colorado Party following the primaries a week ago, in which he won over former Treasury Minister Santiago Peña, who was backed by Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved