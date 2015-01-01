 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Bacca Leads Villarreal to 1-0 Win over Valencia in La Liga

VALENCIA, Spain – Colombian Carlos Bacca on Saturday led Villarreal to a 1-0 win over host Valencia in the 17th round of Spanish First Division soccer action, earning the win at the Mestalla for the third consecutive year.

Bacca got the better of Villarreal goalkeeper Norberto Neto in a one-on-one situation in the 24th minute for the match’s lone tally.

Valencia’s Simone Zaza was sent off in the 60th minute with a second yellow card, complicating the situation of his team, although it made no difference in the end.

The visitors tried to make the most of their hosts’ short-handed situation, but Valencia resisted well and managed to keep the score down to a mere 1-0 result.

Villarreal’s Manu Trigueros was shown a red card in the 83rd minute after being booked twice, but ultimately Valencia was forced to concede its third defeat in its last four La Liga matches.

Third-place Valencia thus squandered a chance to climb into the second spot in the First Division standings after Atletico Madrid’s defeat at the hands of Espanyol on Dec. 22.
 

