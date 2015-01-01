 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Napoli Maintains Serie A Top Spot with 3-2 Win over Sampdoria

NAPLES, Italy – Napoli on Saturday continued to lead the Serie A table after beating Sampdoria 3-2 in 18th round.

Napoli came from behind to seal the win over the visitors at San Paolo stadium.

Gaston Ramirez gave a 1-0 lead to Sampdoria after just two minutes into the match, but Allan Marques Loureiro scored the equalizer 14 minutes later.

Sampdoria’s Fabio Quagliarella converted a penalty in the 27th minute to score the second goal for his side.

Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne levelled the score at 2-2 in the 33rd minute, while his teammate Marek Hamsik netted the third goal four minutes later to secure the 3-2 home win.

Hamsik became Napoli’s all-time top scorer with 116 goals, surpassing Argentine star Diego Maradona.

After this win, Napoli continues to top the Serie A table with 45 points, four ahead of defending champion Juventus, which is set to host fourth-placed Roma later on Saturday.

Sampdoria provisionally holds the sixth position with 27 points.

Inter Milan suffered a 1-0 away defeat against Sassuolo to remain provisionally in the third position with 40 points, one behind Juventus.

Spal got a point after a 2-2 home draw against Torino, while Genoa made a late 1-0 home win over Benevento in the same round.

Udinese made a 4-0 win over Hellas Verona to hold eighth place, with 24 points.

Earlier on Saturday, Lazio defeated Crotone 4-0 to remain in fifth position with 36 points, two points behind Roma.
 

