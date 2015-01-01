

Chelsea Suffers 0-0 Draw against Everton



LIVERPOOL, England – Premier League defending champion Chelsea on Saturday gained a single point in the league table after a goalless draw against Everton in the 19th round.



Both teams failed to score throughout the 90-minute game held at Goodison Park.



After this away draw, Chelsea holds the third position in the Premier League table with 39 points, two points behind second-placed Manchester United.



Everton remains in ninth place with 26 points.



Undefeated Manchester City, which is set to host Bournemouth later on Saturday, currently leads the Premier League standings with 52 points.



