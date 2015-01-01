 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Lazio Beats Crotone 4-0 in Italy’s Serie A

ROME – With four goals in the second half, Lazio on Saturday defeated Crotone 4-0 in the 18th round of the Italian soccer league’s first division, the Serie A.

After a scoreless first half, Jordan Lukaku netted the opening goal in the 56th minute.

Ciro Immobile doubled his side’s lead with the second goal 16 minutes later.

With four minutes to go, Senad Lulic scored the third goal.

Felipe Anderson netted the fourth goal for Lazio one minute before the end of the game to secure the 4-0 home victory.

This win gave Lazio three points in the league table, allowing it to remain in fifth position with 36 points, two points behind fourth-placed Roma, which is set to visit defending champions Juventus later on Saturday.

Crotone holds the 16th position with 15 points.

Napoli leads the Serie A table with 42 points, one point ahead of Juventus.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved