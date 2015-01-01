

Lazio Beats Crotone 4-0 in Italy’s Serie A



ROME – With four goals in the second half, Lazio on Saturday defeated Crotone 4-0 in the 18th round of the Italian soccer league’s first division, the Serie A.



After a scoreless first half, Jordan Lukaku netted the opening goal in the 56th minute.



Ciro Immobile doubled his side’s lead with the second goal 16 minutes later.



With four minutes to go, Senad Lulic scored the third goal.



Felipe Anderson netted the fourth goal for Lazio one minute before the end of the game to secure the 4-0 home victory.



This win gave Lazio three points in the league table, allowing it to remain in fifth position with 36 points, two points behind fourth-placed Roma, which is set to visit defending champions Juventus later on Saturday.



Crotone holds the 16th position with 15 points.



Napoli leads the Serie A table with 42 points, one point ahead of Juventus.



