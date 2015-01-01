

Beijing Calls for Balanced Implementation of Sanctions on Pyongyang



BEIJING – The government of China on Saturday called for the latest United Nations sanctions on North Korea to be implemented in a comprehensive and balanced manner for a peaceful solution to the problem in the Korean peninsula.



The UN Security Council imposed fresh sanctions on the Kim Jong-un regime.



In a statement, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying reiterated Beijing’s call for restraint and working to ease tensions while finding an appropriate solution to the conflict in the Korean peninsula.



The new resolution number 2397 increases sanctions to pressurize North Korea into stopping its nuclear program and missile tests, by banning the export of nearly 90 percent of refined petroleum to the country.



Hua also underlined that China – a member of the UNSC with a veto power – remains committed towards achieving denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, as well as maintaining peace and stability in the region.



She also recalled China’s earlier proposal of finding a solution to the crisis, which included the United States and South Korea putting an end to military drills in the region in return for Pyongyang abandoning its weapons program.



The Chinese customs authorities reported Saturday that trade between China and North Korea, very limited due to the sanctions, reached $388 million in November, which is 15.9 percent more than in October but around 36 percent less year-on-year.



