Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Cyclone Vinta Kills 41 People in Southern Philippines

SALVADOR, Philippines – Dozens of bodies were found Saturday after tropical cyclone Vinta plowed through the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, leaving flooded streets and overflowing rivers.

A total of 41 bodies were found by emergency personnel Saturday, Johnny Tawantawan, an administrator with the city of Salvador in Lanao del Norte province said on Saturday.

The city in western Mindanao was among the worst-hit by the cyclone which hit the east of Mindanao Friday and moved west.

People in Salvador were coping with the aftermath of the disaster by using improvised floating rafts to transport themselves and their belongings across the river.

Residents were spending the day searching the flooded and mud-covered streets for family members and loved ones.

Elsewhere on Mindanao island, Vinta has killed at least 10 people and flooded several areas and thousands of houses and displaced 31,000 people in Davao City, where Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte was mayor before assuming the highest office, the Philippine News Agency reported.

As of early afternoon Saturday, Vinta was moving westward towards southern Palawan island with winds of 80-95 kilometers per hour capable of causing light to moderate damage to high-risk structures, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said in a report.
 

