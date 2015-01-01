

Seoul Urges Pyongyang to Opt for Dialogue after Fresh UN Sanctions



SEOUL – South Korea supported on Saturday the latest sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council on North Korea and urged its neighboring country to end provocations and return to the negotiating table.



The South Korean ministry of foreign affairs issued a statement supporting the punitive measures announced on Friday that further limit the North’s access to petroleum products, ban its exports in several sectors and force its citizens working abroad to return to the country.



Seoul once again urged Pyongyang to end its rash provocations and return to the path of dialogue for peace and denuclearization proposed by Seoul and the international community, the statement said.



The statement added that the additional sanctions were another demonstration of the firm determination of the UNSC to not tolerate the continuous North Korean nuclear and missile development.



The UNSC latest measures are in response to North Korea’s launch of a long-range ballistic missile in November, capable of reaching any parts of the United States mainland.



Washington was the leading proponent of the fresh sanctions and obtained the support of 14 other members of the UNSC, including China and Russia.



Resolution 2397 toughens the measures already in place against Pyongyang and is an attempt to further complicate North Korea’s financing of its weapons programs and force it to the negotiating table.



