

At Least 32 Dead, 7 Injured in Bus Accident in India



NEW DELHI – At least 32 people died and another seven injured after a bus fell from a bridge in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, a police source told EFE Saturday.



The accident, the causes of which remain unknown, occurred around 7.00 am in Sawai Madhopur where the bus fell into the Banas River, local police chief Anish Khan said.



The injured were taken to the nearby hospitals, according to Khan, adding that rescue operations were concluded after the bus was pulled out of the river.



Preliminary investigation suggested possible overspeeding which led the driver to lose control of the vehicle.



Major road accidents are common in India, mostly due to poor infrastructure and scant respect for traffic rules.



Around the beginning of August, four Spaniards died and seven were injured after a minivan they were traveling in collided with a truck. In July at least 28 people died after a bus fell off a cliff.



Some 230,000 people are killed each year in road accidents in the country, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) figures for 2013, making it the country with one of the highest death tolls on the road.



