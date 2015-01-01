 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 32 Dead, 7 Injured in Bus Accident in India

NEW DELHI – At least 32 people died and another seven injured after a bus fell from a bridge in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, a police source told EFE Saturday.

The accident, the causes of which remain unknown, occurred around 7.00 am in Sawai Madhopur where the bus fell into the Banas River, local police chief Anish Khan said.

The injured were taken to the nearby hospitals, according to Khan, adding that rescue operations were concluded after the bus was pulled out of the river.

Preliminary investigation suggested possible overspeeding which led the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Major road accidents are common in India, mostly due to poor infrastructure and scant respect for traffic rules.

Around the beginning of August, four Spaniards died and seven were injured after a minivan they were traveling in collided with a truck. In July at least 28 people died after a bus fell off a cliff.

Some 230,000 people are killed each year in road accidents in the country, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) figures for 2013, making it the country with one of the highest death tolls on the road.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved