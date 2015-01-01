

UN Security Council Imposes New Sanctions on North Korea



UNITED NATIONS – The UN Security Council imposed on Friday new sanctions on North Korea in response to an intercontinental ballistic missile test it carried out in late November.



The 15 member countries of the Security Council unanimously approved a resolution introduced by the United States, which makes even tougher the already considerable sanctions placed on the Kim Jong-un regime.



The new sanctions seek, among other things, to block much of Pyongyang’s supply of imported petroleum products as well as the repatriation of North Koreans working abroad and whose incomes benefit the government of their home country.



According to the United States, the resolution will reduce by 89 percent the regime’s access to gasoline, diesel and other petroleum derivatives.



It also includes provisions according to which the Security Council commits to cutting even more the supply of oil to the country if there should be any more ICBM tests.



With regard to North Korean workers abroad, the resolution requires all countries to expel them within a period of two years.



According to Washington, almost 100,000 North Koreans work outside their country, mostly in China and Russia.



The US says the taxes that North Korea collects from those workers brings the regime more than $500 million a year.



The vote “sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishment and isolation,” the US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said as soon as the result was known.



The purpose of the sanctions, according to those promoting the measure, is to make it hard for North Korean authorities to finance its arms programs and will force it to negotiate.



The Security Council is sending “a very strong united signal to the North Korean regime that enough is enough, that they must stop their nuclear program and they must stop their intercontinental ballistic missile program,” the UK ambassador to the United Nations, Matthew Rycroft, told reporters.



The sanctions imposed Friday came in response to the trial carried out late last November by North Korea, when it tested its most technologically advanced intercontinental ballistic missile



According to Pyongyang and numerous experts, the projectile would be capable of reaching United States territory.



