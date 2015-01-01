 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sevilla Fires Coach Eduardo Berizzo

SEVILLE, Spain – Sevilla FC announced on Friday the dismissal of coach Eduardo Berizzo following a series of sub-par performances by the squad.

Now fifth in La Liga with 29 points from 17 matches, Sevilla have gone winless in their last three games.

The club issued a statement thanking the Argentine coach for his “professionalism and commitment.”

Efforts to hire a new coach are already under way and Sevilla hopes to have a permanent replacement for Berizzo when La Liga returns from the Christmas break, according to the statement.

“It’s a complicated and painful decision because it always is when you need to dismiss somebody, even more so with someone like Eduardo – a great person and a magnificent professional. But there are moments when you have to take appropriate decisions for the club,” Sevilla FC Chairman Jose Castro told reporters.

Since defeating Deportivo 2-0 in week 14, Sevilla have posted two defeats and a draw, including an embarrassing 5-0 loss to Real Madrid.

“We’re in contact with coaches but there’s nothing concrete,” Castro said of the search for a successor to Berizzo. “We’re looking and there are options that are being talked to but nothing is concrete and it wouldn’t make sense to speak about it. In the next few days we’ll see and we will make a decision.”
 

