

Mexico City Seeks Women Leaders in Fight against Climate Change



MEXICO CITY – Mexico City is the first Latin American city actively seeking the next generation of women leaders motivated to fight climate change, the capital’s Environment Secretary Tanya Mueller Garcia told EFE.



In doing so, Mexico reaffirms its commitment to Women4Climate, a project that began during the Mayors’ Summit of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group held in the Mexican capital in December 2016 and hosted by Paris Mayor Anne Hidago.



Mueller noted that Mexico City is the second city after Paris to formalize, with its recent meeting of the Tutorial Program of CDMX Women4Climate, its commitment to fighting climate change.



The gathering, open until Jan. 8, 2018, welcomes women over age 18 who live in the capital and who present projects focused on reducing or adapting to the effects of global warming in Mexico City.



The proposal must be related to Mexico City’s Climate Action Program and its core strategic ideas: urban and rural energy transition, containing urban sprawl, improving the environment, sustainable management of natural resources, resilient construction, education and communications, and research and development.



The environment secretary announced that the results of the meeting will be presented during the 2nd Women4Climate Summit, to be held next Feb. 26 in the Mexican capital.



“The goal is to present the 10 women judged to be the winners, along with their mentor, who will fully commit herself to the projects and see to it that these women have all the support and counseling they need,” she said.



She noted that there will be a quick follow-up so the winners can make their proposals a reality in 2018 and be seen by the public as “the next generation of women leaders fighting climate change.”



Mueller said that another goal of the Women4Climate meeting will be to check on how public policy is developing, what is being done by women mayors in terms of climate change, and how their ideas are being incorporated in the different cities.



The meeting will bring together women mayors from the most important cities in the world, as well as urban and business leaders and important members of civil society, all of whom represent a new generation of women who play an active role in reducing carbon emissions and diminishing the impact of climate change.



Mueller let it be known that the presidency of the C40 is already working to make sure that at future Women4Climate forums, there will be similar gatherings committed to identifying in the assigned cities 10 women leaders who will benefit from the same support.



Women4Climate seeks to influence the global conversation on climate change through the leadership, projects and proposals of women, she said.



