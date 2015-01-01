 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Spanish Court Confirms Ouster of Soccer Federation Chief

MADRID – The Spanish Sport Ministry’s Administrative Court ruled that the national soccer federation must hold new elections to choose a permanent replacement for its suspended president, official sources told EFE on Friday.

Angel Maria Villar was suspended in July after his arrest on suspicion of corruption, forgery, criminal mismanagement, misappropriation of funds and asset stripping.

But the decision of the ministry court, known as the TAD, was based on Villar’s failure to step down from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) executive committee while seeking another term as president.

RFEF regulations bar candidates for leadership positions from serving on the executive committee.

Judge Cristina Pedrosa told her TAD colleagues that after the RFEF scheduled its presidential election, Villar became chair of the executive committee and went on to use that position to promote his campaign for the presidency.

Villar, 67, has led the RFEF for three decades.
 

