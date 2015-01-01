

Two Palestinians Killed in Clashes with Israeli Army in Gaza



GAZA – Two Palestinians were killed on Friday in clashes with the Israeli army in Gaza amid another round of protests against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



Zakaria al-Kafarneh, 24, and Mohammed Nabil Muhaisen, 29, were fatally shot and more than 70 other people wounded as protesters tried to get through a fence to throw stones across the border into Israel, Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry, said.



Yehia Sinwar, a senior Hamas official, issued a call Thursday for more protests across the Palestinian territories against Trump’s move on Jerusalem.



Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron set fire to tires and American flags.



In Bethlehem, clashes erupted between rock-throwing protesters and Israeli forces, who responded with tear gas in scenes captured by epa photographers.



On Thursday, a majority of member-states voted in the UN General Assembly to condemn Trump’s decision on Jerusalem.



