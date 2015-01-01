 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Two Palestinians Killed in Clashes with Israeli Army in Gaza

GAZA – Two Palestinians were killed on Friday in clashes with the Israeli army in Gaza amid another round of protests against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Zakaria al-Kafarneh, 24, and Mohammed Nabil Muhaisen, 29, were fatally shot and more than 70 other people wounded as protesters tried to get through a fence to throw stones across the border into Israel, Ashraf al-Qedra, spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry, said.

Yehia Sinwar, a senior Hamas official, issued a call Thursday for more protests across the Palestinian territories against Trump’s move on Jerusalem.

Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron set fire to tires and American flags.

In Bethlehem, clashes erupted between rock-throwing protesters and Israeli forces, who responded with tear gas in scenes captured by epa photographers.

On Thursday, a majority of member-states voted in the UN General Assembly to condemn Trump’s decision on Jerusalem.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved