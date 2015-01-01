

Suker Re-Elected as President of Croatian Soccer Federation



BELGRADE – Retired Real Madrid striker Davor Suker was re-elected Friday as president of the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) for a second four-year term.



Suker, who was the only candidate for the post, was confirmed by a vote of 48-1 with three abstentions, state-run news agency Hina reported.



“I’m excited since we all know what continuity means in football ... I hope that all those interested can contribute to Croatian football, since the federation represents both elite clubs and lower tiers,” Suker said in comments posted on the official HNS website.



“May we all visit Russia next summer in great numbers, and let us enjoy the World Cup from Kaliningrad to Rostov – staying in the competition as long as possible,” he said.



The Real Madrid veteran has headed the HNS since July 2012.



Representatives of HNK Hajduk Split – one of Croatia’s top clubs – and the Dalmatia regional federation left the election gathering soon after it started, accusing Suker and the HNS of favoritism and a lack of transparency.



