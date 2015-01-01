 
Caracas,
Sunday
December 24,2017
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Central America

US Congratulates Honduran President-Elect after Flawed Vote

WASHINGTON – The US government extended congratulations on Friday to Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez for his victory in an election marred by “irregularities.”

“We congratulate President Juan Orlando Hernandez on his victory in the November 26 presidential elections, as declared by the Honduran Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE),” the State Department said.

At the same time, department spokesperson Heather Nauert acknowledged the problems surrounding the process, which have been pointed out by election observers from the Organization of American States and the European Union.

“The close election results, irregularities identified by the OAS and the EU election observation missions, and strong reactions from Hondurans across the political spectrum underscore the need for a robust national dialogue,” Nauert said in a written statement.

“A significant long-term effort to heal the political divide in the country and enact much-needed electoral reforms should be undertaken,” she said.

The State Department also called on the TSE to give a full and fair hearing to challenges, while urging Honduran security forces to “respect the rights of peaceful protesters.”

The OAS secretary-general, Luis Almagro, has already proposed that Honduras hold new elections, given the “impossibility” of providing a credible final count, and Human Rights Watch spoke out last week about “strong indications of election fraud” in Honduras.

Both Hernandez and his main challenger, well-known former sportscaster Salvador Nasralla, claimed victory hours after the polls closed on Nov. 26.

While the first partial results issued by the TSE showed Nasralla in the lead, an interruption in the tabulation was followed by the release of figures giving Hernandez the advantage.

Last Sunday, the TSE proclaimed the right-wing incumbent the winner with 42.95 percent of the vote, compared with 41.24 percent for Nasralla, the candidate of a center-left coalition.

The opposition refuses to recognize the result.

A score of people have been killed by security forces during post-election protests.

Hernandez’s re-election bid was controversial from the start, as the Honduran Constitution limits the president to one term.

His candidacy was permitted on the basis of a May 2015 ruling by five Supreme Court judges who owed their appointments to Hernandez.

In 2009, the Honduran military ousted left-leaning President Mel Zelaya based on accusations that his call for a non-binding referendum on constitutional reform was a gambit aimed at allowing him to seek re-election.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved